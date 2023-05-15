Fire breaks out at Kharar house

Mohali, May 14
The top floor of a two-storey house was gutted at Kalgidhar Nagar on the Arya College road in Kharar last evening. Furniture and household articles were destroyed by the fire that broke out in a room of the top floor, said Rajinder Kumar, owner of the house.
Fire Officer Kaur Singh said they received a distress call around 8 pm and two fire engines were rushed to the spot. It took more than an hour to douse the fire as the fire engines could not reach close enough to the house owing to low power cables in the street. A small vehicle was used to douse the flames. The firemen broke the windows panes to gain entry to the top floor from the adjoining houses.
Only the daughter-in-law of the house owner was present in the house when the fire broke out. Rajinder reached the spot, switched off the main supply and called up the emergency helpline.
Kharar City SHO Harjinder Singh also visited the spot.
Residents and councillors requested the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to fix the loosely hanging power lines in the street.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM
Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today
Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule
Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30
Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM
Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...
Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief
1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years