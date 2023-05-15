Fire breaks out at Kharar house

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 14

The top floor of a two-storey house was gutted at Kalgidhar Nagar on the Arya College road in Kharar last evening. Furniture and household articles were destroyed by the fire that broke out in a room of the top floor, said Rajinder Kumar, owner of the house.

Fire Officer Kaur Singh said they received a distress call around 8 pm and two fire engines were rushed to the spot. It took more than an hour to douse the fire as the fire engines could not reach close enough to the house owing to low power cables in the street. A small vehicle was used to douse the flames. The firemen broke the windows panes to gain entry to the top floor from the adjoining houses.

Only the daughter-in-law of the house owner was present in the house when the fire broke out. Rajinder reached the spot, switched off the main supply and called up the emergency helpline.

Kharar City SHO Harjinder Singh also visited the spot.

Residents and councillors requested the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to fix the loosely hanging power lines in the street.