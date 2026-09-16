Fire breaks out at Mohali bank branch

A fire broke out suddenly at the AU Small Finance Bank branch on VIP Road around 7.15 pm on Tuesday evening. Smoke billowed from the bank premises, causing panic in the surrounding area. The initial cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit, although the fire department is investigating the exact cause.

According to eyewitnesses, when smoke was seen coming from inside the bank, the fire department was immediately informed. Two fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene immediately. Firefighters entered the bank and began extinguishing the fire. The staff had to work hard but after half an hour of efforts, the fire was completely brought under control.

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Fire official Rajiv Kumar said two fire engines were dispatched immediately after receiving information about the fire at the bank.

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The fire reportedly damaged goods and other resources inside the bank. Initially, losses are estimated to be in millions, but this has not been officially confirmed. Bank officials said accurate estimate of the damage will be available only after inspecting the bank premises and assessing the damage. The bank management and the fire department were still assessing the damage until late in the evening.

In another incident, a parked truck caught fire today afternoon near Zirakpur police station. Cops were seen desperately trying to douse the fire with buckets of water till the fire tender arrived.