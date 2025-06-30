DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Fire breaks out at Mohali industrial unit; 9-month-old baby dies

Fire breaks out at Mohali industrial unit; 9-month-old baby dies

Exact cause unknown but short-circuit is believed to be the reason
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:59 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A nine-month-old toddler died while two others, including the mother of the kid, sustained burn injuries in a fire in an industrial plot in Mohali. The owner of the unit also sustained injuries in the incident.

Advertisement

According to police officials, the fire erupted in the dye-making unit in the afternoon. Fire officials reached the spot and doused the flames. The exact cause of the fire is not known but short-circuit is believed to be the reason. The victims who were employed in the unit were rushed to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts