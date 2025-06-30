Fire breaks out at Mohali industrial unit; 9-month-old baby dies
Exact cause unknown but short-circuit is believed to be the reason
A nine-month-old toddler died while two others, including the mother of the kid, sustained burn injuries in a fire in an industrial plot in Mohali. The owner of the unit also sustained injuries in the incident.
According to police officials, the fire erupted in the dye-making unit in the afternoon. Fire officials reached the spot and doused the flames. The exact cause of the fire is not known but short-circuit is believed to be the reason. The victims who were employed in the unit were rushed to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital.
