Fire breaks out at store in Dhakoli, no casualty

Zirakpur, August 3

A provision store in MS Enclave, Dhakoli, was gutted in a fire incident that took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

Two employees of the shop, who were putting up on an upper floor, came out following commotion due to the fire that broke out around 5 am. Goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in fire reportedly caused by a short circuit.

The shop owner, Pramod Kumar, said, “The building, five refrigerators, one photostat machine and goods kept in the store were damaged. A nearby flour mill too suffered some damages.”

Passersby noticed smoke coming out of the building and raised the alarm. The Fire Department was informed. It took half an hour for fire tenders to reach the spot.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and they brought the blaze under control in an hour and a half.

