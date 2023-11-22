Fire in forest area near PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

In response to a distress call received at 1:43 pm today, the Chandigarh Fire Service, in collaboration with PGIMER’s fire and security personnel, controlled a fire outbreak in the forest area behind the laundry plant at the PGIMER. The incident was characterised by the presence of grass and sarkanda.

Four fire tenders — three from Chandigarh Fire Service and one from the PGI — were pressed into service. The operation concluded at 3:30 pm. There were no reported damages to the PGI’s property. Prof Vipin Koushal, spokesperson for the PGIMER, said a probe would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

