Fire in Sector 44D flat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

A fire broke at a housing board flat in Sector 44 D on Monday night, officials said, adding three people moved out of it immediately. No household articles were gutted.

As per the fire department, after a call was received at 9 pm, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under controlled in less than an hour. Local residents said the fire took place reportedly due to a short circuit in an electric appliance.

