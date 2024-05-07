Fire in Sector 44D flat

Chandigarh, May 6
A fire broke at a housing board flat in Sector 44 D on Monday night, officials said, adding three people moved out of it immediately. No household articles were gutted.
As per the fire department, after a call was received at 9 pm, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under controlled in less than an hour. Local residents said the fire took place reportedly due to a short circuit in an electric appliance.
