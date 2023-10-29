Fire NOC: GMADA to shell out Rs 57.75L for firefighting system maintenance

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 28

In the wake of a few fire incidents recently reported in the tri-city, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has decided to undertake maintenance of its firefighting system at its flagship housing project, Purab Apartments, in Sector 88, Mohali.

Divisional Engineer (Public Health-II) Varun Garg said the maintenance work will be carried out at an outlay of around Rs 57.75 lakh.

Renewal application for fire NOC pending Officials said the maintenance work in high-rises is likely to be wrapped up in two months

Even though a GMADA official asserted that they already have a valid fire NOC, the government body’s renewal application for the same is currently pending

Leaving behind past shortcomings and turning over a new leaf, the development authority has resolved to complete the maintenance work to obtain a fire NOC

The 14-storey housing society built in 2017 has 1,620 flats, of which 954 have already been allotted. More than 590 allottees have taken possession of the flats so far

Officials said the maintenance work in the high-rises is likely to be wrapped up in two months. Even though a GMADA official asserted that they already have a valid fire NOC, the government body’s renewal application for the same is currently pending.

Leaving behind past shortcomings and turning over a new leaf, the development authority has resolved to complete the maintenance work so that they could obtain a fire NOC from the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

Built in 2017, the 14-storey housing society has 1,620 flats, of which 954 have already been allotted. More than 590 allottees have taken possession of the flats so far. Some MC officials noted a gas bank and a massive basement could become “vulnerable areas” in case of a mishap.

It may be recalled that a fire had broken out on the eleventh floor of the housing society in June 2021. Though the blaze did not claim any lives, the apartment residents complained that the fire alarms and smoke detectors installed in the apartments had failed to alert them.

#Mohali