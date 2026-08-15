Fire Safety Department to be modernised at Rs 40 crore: Chandigarh Mayor

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has announced that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to modernise the Fire Safety Department at an estimated cost of around Rs 40 crore. Under the plan, advanced equipment, including a new communication system, new fire tenders, water bowsers, turntable ladders and other state-of-the-art resources, will be procured. The Mayor said the fire safety certification system had been strengthened and the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, had been implemented in Chandigarh.

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He called upon residents to collectively contribute towards building a clean, green, safe and developed Chandigarh in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat–2047’.

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Highlighting the city’s environmental initiatives, the Mayor said that under the Green Chandigarh Action Plan, more than 1.50 lakh saplings had been planted this year. During Van Mahotsav, nearly 7,000 plants were planted at the Dadumajra Dumping Ground, including bamboo, ornamental and native species. The site, once known for mountains of waste, is steadily emerging as a symbol of environmental restoration and green transformation.

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He said special focus had also been laid on developing green belts and parks to expand the city’s green cover and provide a healthier environment for future generations.

In the infrastructure sector, the Mayor highlighted that 142.72 km of roads had been re-carpeted, while construction and re-carpeting works covering 54.11 km had been undertaken at a cost of around Rs 10.40 crore. Several other projects, including the renovation of the Manimajra Sub-Office, construction and repair of night shelters, upgradation of markets in Sectors 27, 28, 29, 30, 20, 31, 32 and 33, development of the Behlana cremation ground and cement-concrete flooring at the Manimajra Motor Market, had also been completed.

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He said civic infrastructure and electrical systems had also been strengthened at various locations, including Sectors 30, 32, 41, 42, 46, 49 and 63, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar, Bapu Dham, Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave and Ram Darbar.

On the occasion, he called upon citizens to take a collective pledge to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat–2047’ and build a developed, clean, green and safe Chandigarh.