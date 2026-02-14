Fire safety experts stress vigilance in high-rise buildings at Chandigarh seminar

Fire Awareness and Safety Association organised a seminar and Fire Safety Leadership Award ceremony on the topic ‘Fire Safety in High-Rise Buildings’ on February 13 at Conference Hall, Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. The event received special support from Minds Media and Management Private Limited.

The seminar witnessed the notable presence of renowned architects, engineers, social workers, and fire safety experts from across the country. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest, former MP and Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain, stated that in today’s era of rapidly developing urban areas, the number of high-rise buildings is continuously increasing, and therefore prioritizing fire safety measures has become extremely essential. He emphasised that merely framing rules is not sufficient; strict implementation and periodic inspections are equally important.

On this occasion, the keynote speaker, Prof Architect Manujit Khurana from Indo Global College of Architecture, elaborated in detail on modern fire safety provisions in high-rise buildings, emergency exit systems, fire-resistant construction materials, and technical standards.