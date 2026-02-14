DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Fire safety experts stress vigilance in high-rise buildings at Chandigarh seminar

Fire safety experts stress vigilance in high-rise buildings at Chandigarh seminar

The seminar witnessed the notable presence of renowned architects, engineers, social workers, and fire safety experts from across the country

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:28 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Fire Awareness and Safety Association organised a seminar and Fire Safety Leadership Award ceremony on the topic ‘Fire Safety in High-Rise Buildings’ on February 13 at Conference Hall, Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. The event received special support from Minds Media and Management Private Limited.

Advertisement

The seminar witnessed the notable presence of renowned architects, engineers, social workers, and fire safety experts from across the country. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest, former MP and Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain, stated that in today’s era of rapidly developing urban areas, the number of high-rise buildings is continuously increasing, and therefore prioritizing fire safety measures has become extremely essential. He emphasised that merely framing rules is not sufficient; strict implementation and periodic inspections are equally important.

Advertisement

On this occasion, the keynote speaker, Prof Architect Manujit Khurana from Indo Global College of Architecture, elaborated in detail on modern fire safety provisions in high-rise buildings, emergency exit systems, fire-resistant construction materials, and technical standards.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts