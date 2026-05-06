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Home / Chandigarh / Fire safety mock drill conducted at GMSH-16 during Fire Safety Week

Fire safety mock drill conducted at GMSH-16 during Fire Safety Week

The simulated fire incident was staged on the 5th floor of the multi-storey building

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:26 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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A fire team conduct a fire drill at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital. Sector 16, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar.
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A fire safety mock drill was successfully conducted on Wednesday, at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, as part of the ongoing observance of Fire Safety Week (04-10 May 2026).

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The drill was conducted under the supervision of Dr Deepinder Singh, Nodal Officer (Fire Safety)-cum-Operations Head, in coordination with Dr Gaurav Pawar, Nodal Officer (Disaster Management)-cum-Incharge, Casualty Department, who acted as the Incident Commander during the exercise.

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The simulated fire incident was staged on the fifth floor of the multistorey building. Upon activation of the emergency response system, swift and coordinated action was initiated.

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The hospital enquiry in the casualty department promptly informed the hospital administration, while timely alerts were also sent to ERSS-112 and Fire Station, Sector 17.

The drill witnessed active participation from the hospital administration, including the director health & family welfare-cum-principal medical officer, medical superintendent-cum-joint PMO, deputy medical superintendent, heads of departments, nursing superintendent, senior nursing officers, officials from Public Health Engineering (Public Health and Electrical Wings) and security personnel.

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A key highlight of the drill was the safe and efficient evacuation of six patients from the affected fifth floor. The evacuation was carried out through staircases and a window under supervision, ensuring patient safety and swift transfer to the designated assembly area. Triage (Red, Yellow, Green, Black) was conducted as per emergency protocols for an immediate medical attention.

Fire department officials responded promptly and reached the site within stipulated time.

Their coordinated response with hospital teams ensured effective handling of the simulated emergency. Critical response parameters such as alert time, communication, evacuation and fire service response were recorded for evaluation and future improvement.

The successful conduct of the drill underscores the hospital’s commitment to patient safety, staff preparedness and strengthening emergency response systems.

Such exercises play a vital role in enhancing inter-departmental coordination and minimising risks during real emergencies.

Dr Suman Singh, Director Health & Family Welfare, appreciated the efforts of all participants and emphasised the importance of regular mock drills to ensure preparedness and build a resilient healthcare system.

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