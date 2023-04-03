 Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’ : The Tribune India

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Of 114 housing units in Sector 20 , equipment non-functional in 112

Housing societies in Sector 20, Panchkula. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, April 2

The fire at the Aasma Bar and Restaurant in Amravati Enclave here has exposed the poor condition of firefighting system in societies having high-rises. The system in as many as 112 societies, of a total of 114, in Sector 20 is reportedly non-functional.

According to sources in the Fire Department, though these 112 societies have the firefighting equipment, they have failed to obtain the no objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department for the past about 20 years.

Residents claim the firefighting system in these societies has not been inspected by the department for the past 20 years.

A random survey of a few societies revealed that most owners have constructed rooms illegally by covering fire ducts despite opposition by office-bearers. Hoses were missing from hydrant boxes, fire alarms were faulty and there were no sprinklers in the basement.

As per the guidelines of the department, there should be a water tank with a capacity of 50,000-80,000 litres on the ground as well as the rooftop, respectively, of high-rises. There should be hydrant boxes with 50-60 feet hose on every floor. Besides, every floor should have portable firefighting equipment.

Yogendra Kwatra, vice-president, Sector 20 Residents’ Welfare Association, said most societies were constructed in 2000. For about three years, the fire staff had inspected the firefighting system and issued notices to societies for discrepancies. After that, no staffer inspected the system. The system in as many as 112 societies, of a total of 114, in Sector 20 is non-functional, he said.

District Fire Officer Tarsem Singh said a “Fire Week” would be observed in mid-April and before that the firefighting system in all 114 societies would be inspected. Notices would be issued to societies asking them to get the faulty system repaired. If the societies still failed to get their system repaired, action would be taken against them.

Discrepancies galore

  • Most owners have constructed rooms by covering fire ducts
  • Hoses missing from hydrant boxes
  • Fire alarms faulty
  • No sprinklers in basement

No inspection for 20 years

#Panchkula

