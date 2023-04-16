 Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck : The Tribune India

Making contact with colleagues Herculean task during ops

Even as the Municipal Corporation celebrated Fire Services Day yesterday, it is yet to equip its firefighters with the wireless communication system to effectively carry out rescue operations.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 15

Even as the Municipal Corporation celebrated Fire Services Day yesterday, it is yet to equip its firefighters with the wireless communication system to effectively carry out rescue operations. However, fire officials claim they are far better equipped than 90 per cent fire brigades of the country.

300 firemen, 40 drivers hired

We have done a gap analysis of firefighters’ requirements. Based on the analysis, 300 firemen and 40 drivers have been added to the fire brigade in the past year. Also, breathing apparatus, firefighting suits and inflatable light towers have been purchased. — Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner

Think of a firefighter, who is in the middle of a rescue operation surrounded by flames and thick smoke, calls out to his colleagues for help or to inform them about the situation inside a building. Establishing communication with colleagues this way gets even more difficult when rescue operations are going on in a basement or upper floors of a high-rise.

“For about 15 years, there has been no wireless communication system in the department. Information about fire calls is shared among us through mobile phones. Earlier, there used to be a few walkie-talkies,” said sources.

“Firefighters keep their mobile phones in vehicles during rescue operations lest these get damaged by water. They have to shout for establishing communication with their colleagues amid the noisy atmosphere in a building on fire. They are not able to inform their colleagues about the situation inside a building during rescue operations,” said the sources.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We have done a gap analysis of firefighters’ requirements. Based on the analysis, 300 firemen and 40 drivers have been added to the fire brigade in the past year. Also, breathing apparatus, firefighting suits and inflatable light towers have been purchased.”

“This year, a sizable budget has been earmarked to procure and provide all equipment required, be it hydraulic ladders to reach the top floors of high-rises or wireless system,” she added.

This fiscal, the civic body plans to set up a new wireless system for a hassle-free communication with the field staff. A budget provision of Rs 3 crore has been made for the same. However, tendering process is yet to start.

Besides, the corporation has started the process to procure equipment such as fire safety suits, combi tools, breathing air cylinders and high-pressure compressors for the fire brigade, so that they can effectively meet a fire situation. Another Rs 3-crore provision has been made in the budget for these articles.

Major fire incidents

October 27, 2022: A fire broke out at a liquor factory in the Industrial Area, Phase I. The fire triggered several blasts on the factory premises.

October 6, 2022: A major fire was reported at the Dadu Majra dump that kept on raging for three days.

June 22, 2022: Thirteen shops were gutted at the furniture market in Sector 53. That was the 11th major fire reported at the market in the past 15 years.

Feb 22, 2020: Three girl students lost their lives in a fire at a PG accommodation in Sector 32.

MC to procure Rs 3-crore communication system

This fiscal, the civic body plans to set up a new wireless system for a hassle-free communication with the field staff. A budget provision of Rs 3 crore has been made for the same. However, tendering process is yet to start.

