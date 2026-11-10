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Home / Chandigarh / Firecracker sales in Kurali market touch Rs 100 crore

Firecracker sales in Kurali market touch Rs 100 crore

17 cars gutted in Sector 117 garage fire

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The cars gutted in a fire at Auto Focus Detailing Studio in Sector 117, Kharar. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Firecracker sales in Kurali are estimated to have crossed the Rs 100-crore mark this Diwali season, with wholesale dealers and stockists reporting brisk business over the past week.

Though no official figures are available for the largely unorganised trade, market players estimate that sales have crossed Rs 100 crore. Kurali has 42 permanent firecracker licence holders, while eight temporary licences are issued through a draw of lots ahead of Diwali. However, nearly 200 stalls are set up along the Kharar-Kurali bypass on the national highway and the Kharar-Morinda road.

“An average customer spends about Rs 5,000, while some youngsters spend as much as Rs 10,000. A rough estimate puts the seasonal sales at Rs 100 crore. The actual figure could be higher,” said a stockist who runs a shop in the main market, Kurali.

Suresh Aggarwal, proprietor of Punjab Fireworks, Kurali, said compiling the total sales figures was difficult. “Individually, it takes about a week to compile the sales figures. There is no mechanism to assess the total sales during this period,” he said. Kurali was once among the biggest wholesale firecracker markets in North India, with licence holders transporting stocks in bulk from southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Seventeen cars parked at a garage in Sector 117 were gutted in a fire on Diwali night. The police are also probing the possibility of foul play.

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The fire broke out at The Auto Focus Detailing Studio, a facility made of tin sheds, around 8 pm.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations, primarily to prevent the flames from spreading. However, most of the vehicles had already caught fire by the time the firefighters arrived.

Sources said car owners and garage operators were being questioned as part of the investigation to rule out foul play. In another incident, case properties kept at the Operation Cell office in Phase 7 were damaged in a fire on Diwali night. An SUV parked outside a house in Phase 2 was also gutted after fireworks fell on it.

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27 suffer burns

As many as 27 burn-related cases were reported at the Phase 6 Civil Hospital, Mohali. Of these, 10 involved eye injuries and complaints of burning sensation.

A 10-year-old boy sustained burn injuries and was referred to the PGI for further treatment. Doctors said most patients were discharged after receiving treatment.

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41 fire incidents

The Fire Department received 41 reports of fire across Mohali district during Diwali celebrations. Of these, five incidents caused significant damage to property. However, no loss of life was reported, said Fire Officer Lakhwinder Singh.

Mohali city recorded the highest number of incidents at 15, followed by Kharar with 10, while Zirakpur and Dera Bassi reported eight incidents each. Most of the fires involved dry grass, bushes and garbage heaps in vacant plots. Fire Department teams rushed to the spots and brought the blaze under control.

In Baltana cracker stalls caught fire after a “rocket” landed in one of the shops. In Kharar, a burning firecracker fell on the battery of a mobile tower, triggering a fire.

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