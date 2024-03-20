 Firing case: 3 sent to four-day NIA remand : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  Firing case: 3 sent to four-day NIA remand

Firing case: 3 sent to four-day NIA remand

Firing case: 3 sent to four-day NIA remand

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The NIA court here has sent three accused to four-day NIA remand in an alleged firing case.

The NIA had produced the accused, Amritpal Singh, alias Gujjar, Kamalpreet Singh and Gurvinder Singh Laddy before the court and sought their six-day remand.

The police had registered a case after some people fired at the house of businessman in Sector 5 on January 19 this year.

The bullets had hit the businessman’s car.

The NIA claimed that the complainant had received an extortion call from gangster Goldy Brar. When he did not pay, his aides fired gunshots to scare him.

The case was later taken over by the NIA on the direction of the MHA.

Sandeep Gujjar and Amarjit Singh, the counsel for the accused, opposed the remand by claiming that the police had already taken their remand.

