Firing incident at GMCH-32: Two years on, all four accused walk free

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has acquitted all four accused in a firing incident that took place at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 here two years ago.

The court acquitted Kamalpreet Singh, Bhavjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Baljeet Singh, aka Baljit Choudhary after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them and witnesses turned hostile.

The police had registered the FIR on a complaint of Jagtar Singh, a resident of Punjab who alleged that four to five persons attacked him and opened fire at him on January 10, 2020.

He said he, along with his friend Sameer Bhat, had come to see his friend Lovepreet Singh who was getting treatment at the hospital. He said he and Bhat were standing near the Emergency when four to five persons attacked them while shouting that Bhat would be eliminated. He said when one of the attackers opened fire, he hid behind his car. A passerby, identified as Gurdyal Singh of Himachal Pradesh, had sustained a bullet injury on an arm and was admitted to the GMCH.

Jagtar said Bhat had a stand-off with some persons over a TikTok video. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149 and 307 of the IPC, and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station. During the probe, three used cartridges and a car with five bullet marks were seized from the spot. The police filed a chargesheet against the accused.

Finding prima facie case punishable under Sections 147, 148, 149 and 307of the IPC, the court framed the charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

Ashish Kumar Gupta, the counsel for Kamalpreet and Bhavjit Gill, argued that the accused were falsely implicated in the case and no witness supported the prosecution’s case. The recovered pistol and bullet shells were not sent for examination to the CFSL by the prosecution. After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused in the case.