Firing near bar: One more in Panchkula police net

Panchkula, July 17
The local police arrested the fourth suspect in connection with the firing incident outside a club in Sector 5 here a month ago.
The suspect has been identified as Karan Kumar (18), a resident of Bhurewala village in Naraingarh block of Ambala district.
In a complaint on June 16, Jitendra Kumar, the manager of Escape Bar in Sector 5, had stated that he had been receiving continuous threatening calls and messages. On June 15, around 11 pm, two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire in the parking area of the bar before fleeing.
The complainant said for the past few months, they had been receiving extortion calls from an international number. The miscreants were demanding Rs 30 lakh, he had alleged.
Following the complaint, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.
The case was then handed over to the Crime Branch in Sector 26 for further investigation.
During the course of the investigation, the police had earlier arrested three suspects in the case. Yesterday, the police apprehended the fourth suspect. Karan Kumar was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
