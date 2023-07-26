Firing near dhaba: Ambala STF arrests two with illegal arms, ammo

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 25

The Ambala unit of the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, has arrested two miscreants and recovered two illegal weapons and nine live cartridges from their possession today.

The accused were identified as Sumit Sharma and Anuj Pundir, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

DSP Aman Kumar of the Ambala STF said Sumit was wanted in connection with a firing incident that took place in the Mullana area of Ambala on the intervening night of April 16 and 17.

A man was shot dead while another was injured after three persons had opened fire at them over a parking issue outside a dhaba. The deceased was identified as Sonu, and the injured as Rohit.

Sumit was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head.

The accused were using a fake number plate on their car to misguide police.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act at the Parao police station. The accused were handed over to the CIA-2 Ambala police for further investigation.

In another case, the Ambala unit arrested Avinash, a resident of Ambala, who was wanted in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Shahzadpur police station.

The accused was absconding for the past eight months. He was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head. The STF has handed over the accused to the Shahzadpur police.

