Firing Outside Club: Cops file chargesheet against 5

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 27

The Chandigarh Police have filed a chargesheet against five persons - Virender Maharishi, Aman Rana and Rajat Sakhuja of Ambala City, Virender Singh of Madanpur, Panchkula, and Jaideep of Yamunanagar, Haryana, - in a case registered against them for allegedly firing gunshots outside Tamzara Club, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, two years ago.

The police registered an FIR on the complaint of Pinkal, assistant manager of the club. The complainant said he was on duty at the club on December 5, 2021. Around 3.49 pm, he received a phone call from a person, Virender Singh, for the reservation of a table in the club. Virender, along with his four companions, reached the club around 8.30 pm on the same day.

Pinkal alleged that after finishing their meals, he and his companions started going out of the club without paying bill around 1 am on the night on December 5. He, along with manager Rattan Chand, and other staff asked them to clear the bill. On this, Virender and his companions started creating ruckus and also entered into a verbal spat with bouncer Chander Kumar who was standing at the gate of the club. They also threatened to kill them.

The complainant alleged that one of the suspects took out a pistol from a vehicle and handed it over to Virender, who fired gunshots into the air. He, along with his staff, ran inside the club to save themselves. After firing the gunshots, Virender Singh and his companions fled from the spot in their vehicles.

After the completion of investigation, a challan was submitted in the court. After hearing the arguments, Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, committed the case to the Sessions Court for trial, observing that the offence punishable under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, is exclusively triable by the Court of Sessions.