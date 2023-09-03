Firm booked for cheating golfer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have registered a case of cheating on a complaint filed by local golfer Aadil Bedi’s father. Harinderpal Singh Bedi, a resident of Sector 19, has alleged that Manish Kumar Shah of MTX, IT Consultant Private Limited, Hyderabad, signed an agreement with his son for the branding of the company. The golfer was not paid the promised amount for endorsing the company, he alleged. A case under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Woman arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old woman has been arrested with heroin. The police said the suspect, identified as Nishu, a resident of Sector 52, was arrested near the ISBT, Sector 43, with 13.42-gram heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 36 police station and investigation started. The police said the suspect had earlier been held for possessing banned injections in 2019. TNS

Six booked on assault charge

Chandigarh: Six persons have been booked for assaulting a man. Rinku, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, alleged that Santosh, Navratan, Ashok, Subham and Angrej, all from the same locality, attacked him with sharp weapons. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Sarangpur police station.