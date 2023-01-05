Firm, dealer directed to refund cost of defective electric scooter

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 4

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed an auto dealer and the company to refund the cost of a defective electric scooter to a Panchkula resident.

Sandeep Goyal, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, in a complaint filed through counsel Sapna Vasudeva, said he purchased a Hero electric scooter from Shree Shyam Automobiles, NAC, Mani Majra, Chandigarh, on July 14, 2018, for Rs 27,490 having warranty of two years.

He said after two days of purchase, the scooter developed some problem in starting. It also used to stop in the middle of the road all of a sudden. On request, the dealer repaired the scooter without issuing any job sheet.

After two months, the scooter again developed similar problems. He approached the dealer, who repaired the vehicle after inspection. Subsequently, the scooter stopped working completely. The dealer told him that he had to leave the scooter at the service centre for a week as its motor had burnt and he had to get a new motor from the company. The dealer again did not issue any receipt of the vehicle or opened any job card.

Despite keeping the scooter at the service centre for long, it was not repaired. The dealer did not replace the faulty parts with the new ones and kept repairing the defective motor causing harassment to him. He availed of all free services to keep the scooter in good condition, but to no avail. There was some manufacturing defect in the motor and the battery of the scooter, which could not be repaired.

The dealer denied all charges and claimed that as and when any complaint was received, it was redressed. At that time, the complainant had no problem. In its written version, the company stated that if there was any manufacturing defect in the scooter, the dealer would have definitely brought it to their notice. In case of manufacturing defect, the scooter would have not been repaired.

It further stated that the defect, if any, occurred in the scooter due to the complainant’s lapses. The complainant might have overloaded the vehicle and plied it on damaged roads.

After hearing the arguments, the commission held the dealer guilty of deficiency in services. The commission said the dealer did not issue any job card or receipt of repairs deliberately to avoid legal consequences of mentioning the defects in the job card. Hence, non-issuing of job card or receipt of repairs from time to time mentioning defects in the scooter amounts not only to deficiency in service but also unfair trade practice on its part. The commission directed the opposite parties (dealer and company) to refund the price (Rs 27,490) of the vehicle to the complainant.

