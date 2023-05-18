 Firm director denied bail : The Tribune India

Firm director denied bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

A local court has rejected the bail application of Sanjay Sharma arrested in the alleged parking scam of the local Municipal Corporation.

The police alleged that Sharma, director of Paschatya Entertainment Private Limited, had allegedly furnished forged bank guarantees to bag a contract of 57 parking lots in Chandigarh. The police registered the case on a complaint filed by the Superintendent, Parking Branch, Municipal Corporation. The Superintendent said the company issued forged bank guarantees with the intention to defraud the MC.

As per the terms and conditions of the contract, three bank guarantees of Syndicate Bank amounting to Rs 1.65 crore were deposited by the company. The complainant alleged when the MC made a claim to cash the bank guarantees, the bank said no such guarantees had been issued by its branch.

JP Singh, Public Prosecutor, argued that the accused would not appear before the court if release on bail. He could run away to avoid the legal proceedings.

He said the investigation on different aspects of the scam was still going on.

