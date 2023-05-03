Firm owner arrested in another cheating case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

The police have brought Davinder Singh Gill (46), who is facing multiple cheating cases in Punjab and Chandigarh, here on production warrant and arrested him in a cheating case.

Gill and his wife, Krispy Khera, have been accused of duping a man of Rs 4.30 lakh on the pretext of sending his daughter-in-law abroad. Krispy is already declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court. The couple have multiple cheating cases registered against them in Punjab.

The police said Davinder was the proprietor of M/s High Commission Facilitation Services, Sector 43.

The accused was arrested in a fresh case registered against him and Krispy in Chandigarh on April 7. Complainant Kulvir Singh of Ludhiana had alleged that both accused cheated him of Rs 4.33 lakh on the pretext of sending his daughter-in-law to Canada on a student visa. But they neither provided the visa nor returned the money.

The UT police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information about Krispy.

