Firm quits, Chandigarh MC loses crores in revenue from toilet ads

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 30

The Municipal Corporation’s plan to generate crores of rupees in advertisement revenue has suffered a setback with the agency allotted ad space on public toilet blocks in the city surrendering its five-year project owing to civic body’s failure to address its concerns.

The civic body, already struggling to generate revenue, will now have to start the tendering process afresh in September.

After a gap of almost five years, the corporation had finalised a firm for ad space at 55 public toilets in 2020. However, possession of all toilets could not be given to the agency as 15 public conveniences were dismantled for renovation.

Now, Decode Adverting Private Limited has surrendered the project pointing out a number of hindrances, such as wild overgrowth in vicinity, failure to remove tree branches or unipoles in front of toilets blocking display of ads despite repeated requests to the MC.

After the firm flagged the issue, then MC Commissioner KK Yadav had formed a committee to examine the concerns. However, without addressing the visibility concerns on account of toilets going for renovation, the corporation issued a letter of intent to the company, said the agency.

As per the tender, a company, if not satisfied with the project, may surrender it after a year, with a three-month notice period. The notice period will expire next month.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “The MC did its best to do the needful. It is up to the firm to decide, as the project was on an ‘as is where is’ basis. Since, they have issued a letter for surrender, we will start the tendering process afresh.”

However, the company maintained: “The ‘as is where is’ norm was thrown out of the window when the toilets were pulled down after tendering and ad area was reduced.”

Down the drain

55 Public toilets allocated to ad company in 2020

15 Toilets dismantled for renovation, not given to firm

Rs 3.5 cr MC could have earned for all toilets in the first year of contract

Rs 28 cr Revenue MC could have made for 5 yrs