Firm told to pay Rs 9 lakh to trader

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 8.79 lakh to the owner of a shop for the damage caused by a fire incident. The commission also directed the company to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment by denying the claim.

Gaurav Jindal, proprietor of Jindal Sales, Sector 22-B, had filed the complaint through advocate Nitin Verma. Jindal said he had purchased a stock insurance policy for an insured sum of Rs 40 lakh from United India Insurance Company. On September 9, 2019, his shop was gutted in a fire incident and he suffered a huge loss, for which the company denied the claim.

The company said the complainant miserably failed to prove that the goods provided to the surveyor for assessment were part of the stock lying at his shop on the date of the incident. Besides, it was evident from his income tax returns that there was no stock in his shop. After hearing the arguments, the commission said the surveyor had assessed net liability of the insurer towards the damaged stock at Rs 8.79 lakh. It said the stock was reflected in the revised IT return.