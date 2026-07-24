Firm told to refund membership dues, pay Rs 10K compensation

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Future Retail Limited, Mumbai, to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to a city resident for harassment after the company shut down its Big Bazaar retail outlets without refunding the unutilised balance on her membership card.

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The commission also directed the company to refund the unutilised amount of Rs 7,488 to the complainant along with interest at 9 per cent per annum.

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In her complaint, Neelam Sharma, a city resident, stated that in October 2021 she had purchased a Big Bazaar Membership Card (Profit Club with Future Pay) from the Big Bazaar outlet at Elante Mall, Purv Marg, for Rs 10,000.

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Under the scheme, Big Bazaar had promised benefits worth Rs 12,000, payable at the rate of Rs 1,000 per month for 12 months, along with a personal accident insurance cover, exclusive monthly offers and discounts, and festival cash and bonus benefits.

She availed the benefits of the card from October 2021 to January 2022.

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However, in February 2022, she learnt that Reliance Industries had taken over the affairs of Big Bazaar and that its retail stores had been closed across the country. She contacted the Big Bazaar service centre and also sent emails but received no response. According to information available on the official Big Bazaar app, an amount of Rs 7,488 out of the promised Rs 12,000 remained unutilised on her card.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, she approached the commission.

Despite being duly served, Future Retail Limited failed to appear before the commission and was proceeded against ex parte by an order dated October 5, 2023.

Reliance Industries Limited, in its reply, submitted that it had no relationship with Future Retail Limited, Mumbai.

After hearing the matter, the commission observed that the act and conduct of Future Retail Limited in neither honouring the commitments made under the membership card nor refunding the unutilised amount clearly amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The commission directed Future Retail Limited to refund Rs 7,488 to the complainant along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the consumer complaint until its realisation. It also directed the company to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the harassment caused to the complainant, as well as litigation expenses.