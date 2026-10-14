First-ever father-child games for special kids inaugurated in Chandigarh

The first-ever Father-Child Games-2026 for the children with special needs (CWSN) studying in government schools began at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, on Tuesday.

Sanjeev Singla, District Education Officer, inaugurated the two-day event being organised by the Department of School Education, Chandigarh, under the CWSN Wing of Samagra Shiksha. He appreciated the initiative, which brings fathers and their children together as a team to strengthen their bond and encourage inclusive participation in sports.

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Forty father-child pairs are participating in the event. Qualifying rounds in athletics, badminton, cricket and volleyball were held on the first day.

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The finals of all four games will be held on October 14, beginning around 3.30 pm. The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled for 5 pm. Medals, certificates and trophies will be presented to all 80 participants.