First minimally invasive heart procedure done at PGI Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

In a landmark medical operation, the first-ever cerebral-protected TAVI (transcatheter aortic valve implantation) procedure was successfully performed at the PGI. The procedure was carried out by Prof Dr Rajesh Vijayvergiya from the Department of Cardiology.

TAVI is a minimally invasive procedure for the replacement of a diseased aortic valve by means of catheter support. It is recommended for elderly patients who are not suitable for open-heart surgery due to associated comorbid illnesses. The newly available cerebral protection device used in this procedure is effective in reducing the risk of stroke during the TAVI procedure.

Prof Vijayvergiya successfully performed the procedure on a 75-year-old woman with a challenging anatomy, using the US FDA-approved balloon-expandable valve along with a cerebral protection device. The patient had an uneventful recovery and could be discharged just two days after the intervention.

This success has generated interest in the innovative technology of the cerebral protection device, which significantly reduces the risk of stroke during TAVI procedures.

This is the first case in the northern region where protected TAVI was performed using the US FDA-approved balloon-expandable valve and a cerebral protection device, said Prof Vijayvergiya.