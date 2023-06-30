 First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

Waterlogged roads belie claim of 95% road gully cleaning

Waterlogging on the Sector 29-31 road on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

The first spell of monsoon, which lasted for about two hours, caused severe waterlogging on several roads in the city. Knee-deep water on various roads exposed the tall claims of the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the UT Administration to have cleaned 95 per cent of the road gullies under the MC jurisdiction and 93 per cent under the UT Engineering Department.

Some road gullies are still not properly cleaned and leaves or grass could be seen blocking the flow of rainwater into the drainage.

Worst-hit areas

The areas witnessing severe waterlogging included localities on the periphery, prominent junctions such as the Sector 35/34/22/21 roundabout, Tribune Chowk, Centra Mall light points and Industrial Area, Phase I, particularly near the railway underpass.

Wettest June in 3 yrs

Chandigarh: This June is the wettest in three years as city witnessed 11.4-mm rainfall on Thursday. According to the city Weather Department, June has so far witnessed 133.4-mm rainfall. Only 49.9-mm rainfall was recorded last year, and 129.9-mm rainfall In June 2021. However, June 2020 recorded 170.3-mm rainfall. Rain is expected for two more days.

A flooded market in Sector 35.

The streets of CHB houses near Colony No. 4 and at Industrial Area were also waterlogged. Some residents complained water entered their houses and they had a tough time draining it out. A woman was also electrocuted after rainwater entered her house. She was hospitalised.

Meanwhile, an MC official said the drainage system had been designed to handle 15mm/hour rainfall in the northern sectors and 20mm/hour rainfall in the southern sectors. There was waterlogging in the city during heavy rain, but rainwater receded after some time, he said.

The MC has also formed teams to address the problem of clogged road gullies, he said, adding that 24x7 control rooms have been set up to deal with the complaints of waterlogging and stagnation of water at Sector 15 (0172-2540200) and at Mani Majra (0172-2738082). To deal with any eventuality during the monsoon season, the MC has deployed 150 multitask workers equipped with necessary tools and equipment. A 24x7 control room has also been set up to monitor the water level of the Sukhna Lake.

Some road gullies caved in on the road separating Sector 33-D and 45-A before the arrival of monsoon, which pose a threat to human lives. A resident of the area said the MC had erected a wall around the pit, but repairs were yet to start. After the rain, it got filled with water.

An employee of a factory in the Industrial Area said a long traffic jam was witnessed on waterlogged roads during the rain.

To keep the public informed, the Chandigarh Traffic Police utilised social media platforms to issue alerts regarding waterlogging at various locations, including Sector 29/30 road, ITI light point, Sector 21/22/34/35 (Piccadilly Chowk), Labour Chowk (Sector 20/21/33/34) and Gurdwara Chowk (Sector 20/30/32/33). Commuters were advised to take alternative routes.

