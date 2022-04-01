First rainless March since 2008

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 31

Wondering why this March was relatively hot? Well, it was officially the driest March month of the city since 2008.

It is the first March after 2008 not to have seen any rain. Since then, the city has seen rain in March till 2021.

According to the data available with the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, last year, the month saw 8.2 mm of rainfall, while 2020 saw 76.1 mm rainfall. The highest rainfall in the past 14 years in March was recorded in 2015 — 117.8 mm. In 2010, it was a “trace” — low rainfall that cannot be calculated.

“There was no strong western disturbance and the dry spell continued. Thus, there was no rain in March and the average temperature also remained the highest compared to the past few years,” said Manmohan Singh, Director of the city Met Department.

The maximum temperature in th city today touched 37°C, five degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 18.6°C, three degrees above normal.

In the coming days too, the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 35°C and 37°C.

Expect above normal temperature in April

As per the monthly outlook for April, released by the Met Department, above normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely in Chandigarh. Below average rain has been predicted for April.