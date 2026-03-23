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Home / Chandigarh / First tennis meet at Sec 10 complex since UT takeover from April 7

First tennis meet at Sec 10 complex since UT takeover from April 7

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:26 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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For the first time after taking over the Sector 10 Sports Complex, the Chandigarh Sports Council will organise the Tricity Open Lawn Tennis Tournament from April 7 to 13, at the facility.

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The tournament will feature competitions for both junior and senior categories including U-14 (born between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2017) U-18 (born between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2013), open men and women (Players must have completed 15 years of age as on December 31, 2025 or above), 35+ Singles & Doubles (Born on or before January 1, 1991), 45+ Men Singles and Doubles (Born on or before January 1, 1981) and 55+ Men Singles & Doubles (Born on or before January 1, 1971).

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The last date for submission of entries on the prescribed proforma is March 31 (4pm). The entry proforma will be available on the department’s website (http://sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in) as well as at the Tennis Stadium, Sector-10. Only residents or students of schools/colleges located in the Tricity are eligible to participate.

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