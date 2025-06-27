First volume of international military law journal released by Panjab University

Panjab University today released the first volume of the Forces Law Review (FLR), described as the world’s first international journal focused exclusively on military law and legal issues concerning uniformed services.

The FLR, now available globally through Simon & Schuster and leading online portals, is a collaborative effort between the National Institute of Military Justice (NIMJ), Washington DC, US, and the Centre for Constitution & Public Policy (CCPP), University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Covering laws governing armed forces, paramilitary, police, and other uniformed services, the journal includes texts, case-briefs, global judicial rulings with precedential value, recent legal developments, and opinion pieces approved by the editors.

The editorial team is headed by professor Franklin Rosenblatt, president of NIMJ; professor Shruti Bedi, director of UILS; and Major Navdeep Singh, advocate, Punjab & Haryana High Court, who serve as honorary chief editors. Justice Rajiv Narain Raina, senior advocate Sanjeev Sharma, and additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati are among the Indian members of the editorial advisory board.

The first volume carries messages from Justice Augustine George Masih of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Rajendra Menon, chairperson of the Armed Forces Tribunal, Justice Alan Large, head of the military judiciary of United Kingdom, and Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig, who released the journal and presented certificates to the Indian student editors associated with the publication.

Published by The Browser, Chandigarh, the FLR aims to provide a dedicated scholarly platform for military legal developments across jurisdictions.