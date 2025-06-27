DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / First volume of international military law journal released by Panjab University

First volume of international military law journal released by Panjab University

Covering laws governing armed forces, paramilitary, police, and other uniformed services, the journal includes texts, case-briefs, global judicial rulings with precedential value, recent legal developments, and opinion pieces
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:42 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Panjab University today released the first volume of the Forces Law Review (FLR), described as the world’s first international journal focused exclusively on military law and legal issues concerning uniformed services.

Advertisement

The FLR, now available globally through Simon & Schuster and leading online portals, is a collaborative effort between the National Institute of Military Justice (NIMJ), Washington DC, US, and the Centre for Constitution & Public Policy (CCPP), University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Covering laws governing armed forces, paramilitary, police, and other uniformed services, the journal includes texts, case-briefs, global judicial rulings with precedential value, recent legal developments, and opinion pieces approved by the editors.

Advertisement

The editorial team is headed by professor Franklin Rosenblatt, president of NIMJ; professor Shruti Bedi, director of UILS; and Major Navdeep Singh, advocate, Punjab & Haryana High Court, who serve as honorary chief editors. Justice Rajiv Narain Raina, senior advocate Sanjeev Sharma, and additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati are among the Indian members of the editorial advisory board.

The first volume carries messages from Justice Augustine George Masih of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Rajendra Menon, chairperson of the Armed Forces Tribunal, Justice Alan Large, head of the military judiciary of United Kingdom, and Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig, who released the journal and presented certificates to the Indian student editors associated with the publication.

Advertisement

Published by The Browser, Chandigarh, the FLR aims to provide a dedicated scholarly platform for military legal developments across jurisdictions.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts