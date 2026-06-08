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Home / Chandigarh / ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ held at Sec 42 sports complex in Chandigarh

‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ held at Sec 42 sports complex in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Participants of the cycle rally organised at the Sector 42 sports complex on Sunday.
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The Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration, organised “Fit India Sundays on Cycle” at the Sector 42 sports complex as part of the nationwide Fit India Movement. The event witnessed participation from approximately 700 students and sportspersons representing various sports disciplines from across the city.

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The programme commenced with all participants taking the Fit India pledge, reaffirming their commitment towards maintaining physical fitness, adopting a healthy lifestyle and inspiring others to make fitness an integral part of their daily lives.

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The cycle rally was formally flagged off by Mahender Singh, Joint Director Sports, Chandigarh Administration. He emphasised on the importance of regular physical activity and encouraged citizens, particularly the youth, to adopt cycling as a healthy, economical and environment-friendly habit. Bhagwant Singh, IYA, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration; Yograj Singh, sports officer, Sports Authority of India (SAI); Anjali, consultant, Fit India Mission, SAI; and Pushkar, Assistant Director, SAI, also attended the event.

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A large group of intellectually disabled children, whose determination, energy and active involvement reflected the true spirit of inclusivity promoted through the Fit India Movement, took part in it. Their participation inspired all present and reinforced the message that fitness and sports are for everyone, irrespective of ability.

The 5-km cycle rally commenced from the sports complex and passed through Sector 36,37,41,42 roundabout, Furniture Market roundabout, 43 bus stand chowk and Attawa chowk, before concluding at the complex. Participants enthusiastically cycled through the designated route carrying the message of “Pedal for Health, Pedal for Planet”, promoting fitness, environmental conservation and community well-being.

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