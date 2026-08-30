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Home / Chandigarh / Fitness activities mark National Sports Day in Chandigarh

Fitness activities mark National Sports Day in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Children perform yoga during an event held to mark National Sports Day at the Sports Complex in Sector 50, Chandigarh.
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The Chandigarh Sports Department celebrated National Sports Day by holding a series of sports and fitness activities on Saturday.

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As part of the celebrations, yoga sessions were organised at all coaching centres of the department. The sessions focused on physical fitness, flexibility, mental well-being and healthy living.

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Around 1,000 trainees and sports personnel participated in the sessions.

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Thereafter, a friendly volleyball match between coaches and Chandigarh Sports Council staff was organised at the Sports Complex, Sector 42. The match was followed by a spirited tug-of-war competition involving trainees from different sports academies and coaches.

As many as 250 participants took part in these activities, which promoted teamwork, camaraderie and healthy competition.

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In the evening, a hockey match was organised at the sports complex as a mark of respect to the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand.

The celebrations will conclude with a special "Sunday on Cycle" activity tomorrow.

Around 500 people are expected to participate in the cycling activity.

Overall, 2,250 participants are expected to be engaged through these activities. National Sports Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary Indian hockey player and one of the greatest sporting icons of the country.

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