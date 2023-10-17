Five arrested for ruckus

Panchkula, October 16
The police yesterday nabbed five people for allegedly creating a ruckus in a public place.
The suspects have been identified as Kamlesh, Arun Singh, Sanjit, Kiran Pal and Ganga Ram.
Sources said a team of the Sector-25 police post was patrolling a market in the sector when the matter came to light.
A case has been registered in this regard under Section 160 of the IPC.
