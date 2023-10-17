Five arrested for ruckus

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 16

The police yesterday nabbed five people for allegedly creating a ruckus in a public place.

The suspects have been identified as Kamlesh, Arun Singh, Sanjit, Kiran Pal and Ganga Ram.

Sources said a team of the Sector-25 police post was patrolling a market in the sector when the matter came to light.

A case has been registered in this regard under Section 160 of the IPC.

