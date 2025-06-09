Five booked for attacking hotel owner in Mandi Gobindgarh

The police have registered a case against five people for allegedly attacking a hotel owner. The victim, Randeep Singh, said he was stopped by a biker while heading home after work. When he got down from his car, a group of men showed up and attacked him with sharp weapons and fled. He was rushed to civil hospital by passers-by.

Advertisement

Mandi Gobindgarh SHO Manpreet Singh said the police have identified the attackers and registered a FIR against five people, including Gopi, Arpinder, Anmol and their two unidentified aides. He added that they will be arrested soon.