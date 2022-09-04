Five bridges to come up on Patiala Ki Rao

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 3

The NABARD has sanctioned Rs 11.22 crore for the construction of five bridges on Patiala Ki Rao, a seasonal rivulet. Stating this here today, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari said the construction work of the bridges would begin soon.

There are 11 big and small stretches where road crosses the rivulet. Six bridges have been built, leaving five vulnerable points. Four persons have died over the past two months owing to swollen rivulets in the area, but nothing has been done to address the problem.

During monsoon, residents, especially schoolchildren, have to wait for hours for water to recede to cross the rivulet.

The bodies of a couple were found miles apart after they were washed away in flashfloods in Patiala Ki Rao at Tanda village on August 15. The bodies of Tanda panch Sunita and her husband Sajjan Singh were retrieved from the rivulet by a team of the NDRF from Jhampur, 35 km away, and Dhanas, 12 km away, respectively.