Five bridges to come up on Patiala ki Rao

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 2

The state government has approved the construction of five bridges from Tanda village to Masaul village under the Kharar Assembly constituency on the Patiala ki Rao rivulet at a cost of Rs 11.22 crore.

Cabinet Minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann said these bridges would be funded by NABARD. With their construction, Himachal Pradesh would be accessible by road from Tanda via Masaul. She said during rainy season, these villages used to get cut off from all sides.

The legislator said it was the main demand of the residents of these villages. She said the project would be completed before monsoon.