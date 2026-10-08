Five Chandigarh, Mohali schools vacated as fresh bomb threats spark panic

For the second time in the last three days, a school in Chandigarh and four in Mohali received bomb threats, triggering panic among the management and parents. In Mohali, several schools were shut and students were sent home as a precautionary measure.

Paragon School, Sector 71; Shivalik School; Vivek High School and Gyan Jyoti School, Phase 2, received the threats, following which students were sent home. The schools’ respective management teams informed parents through messages, citing an urgent security concern.

Advertisement

Parents of children who travel in private vehicles were asked to pick them up from the school reception, while students who use school buses were to be dropped on their regular routes.

Advertisement

In Chandigarh, Shivalik School, Sector 41, received a threat. The school administration informed the police, and teams reached the spot and began checking the premises, the students were sent home at 12.20 pm.

The latest threats come two days after six institutions in Sectors 15, 28, 31, 39, 41 and 45 received similar communications.

Advertisement

Police teams and bomb disposal squads searched the premises, but nothing suspicious was found. The schools named in the message to the police control room included Air Force School (Sector 31), Saint Soldier International School (Sector 28), DAV Model School (Sector 15), St Stephen’s School (Sector 45) and Ajit Karam Singh International Public School (Sector 41/45).

A threatening message was also received regarding Ankur School on the Panjab University campus. A series of similar threats have also been sent out to government offices, the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat, the High Court and the District Courts Complex.

Investigating officers say tracing the origin of these emails remained difficult because senders route internet traffic through international locations using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and anonymous email services.

The police had arrested two suspects last year in connection with earlier hoax threats. One of them, Saurav Biswas, was held in West Bengal in July after entering India from Bangladesh. Officials said he sold Gmail accounts online and sent threat messages to cause disruption.

SOP being prepared

Following a meeting with representatives of private and government schools last month, the Chandigarh Police have prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling bomb threats.

The guidelines do not distinguish between genuine and fake threat communications and lay down step-by-step measures for school authorities to follow while reporting and responding to such situations.

The police will formally issue the SOP in the coming days, following which training sessions will then be held for school principals.