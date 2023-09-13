Five criminals nabbed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 12

The police in Mohali recently arrested five persons in connection with three different cases.

While discussing a three-day-old robbery case reported from Dera Bassi, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said a biker was seen speeding away after robbing an elderly man in the CCTV footage

The cops identified the suspects as Naresh Kumar of Palwal and Jaswinder Singh of Sangrur. Two .32 bore pistols, two live rounds, two gold chains, 23 earrings and four motorcycles have been seized from them. Both of them had been robbing people at gunpoint in the tri-city for a while.

The cops said the duo used to take gold loans by depositing the stolen gold. With their arrest, more than 45 cases reported across Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi have been solved.

The police have arrested a person identified as Amanjot in connection with a firing incident reported two days ago in Dera Bassi. Cops have recovered a .32 bore pistol, live rounds and a motorcycle from him. Cops said Amanjot had acted at the behest of another man, named Lala Benipal, who had demanded money from Dera Bassi resident Surinder Singh. When Surinder did not comply, Benipal asked Amanjot to open fire at the former’s house.

In another case, the police have arrested Gurdas of Pehowa and Mukul Singh of Kullu over their involvement in a shooting incident reported in April. Two .32 bore pistols and two live rounds have been recovered from the suspects, who are aides of a gangster named Ashu, who currently resides in the US.

Ashu reportedly had a dispute with his wife. And he held one of his friends, Monu, responsible for it. So the gangster’s aides opened fire at the latter. Further investigation is under way.

