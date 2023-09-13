Five-day rain forecast in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

The local Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for five days.

According to the department, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with rain/thundershowers from September 13 to 17 over the city. The maximum temperature is likely to fall by two or three degrees.

The city today recorded 35°C of maximum temperature, which is two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 27°C, which is also two notches above normal. The city today witnessed drizzle in some areas. So far, the city has seen 36 per cent more rain than normal in the ongoing monsoon season. More rain is expected this month till September 30 when the monsoon season officially ends. It may break the past years’ record.

From June 1 to till now, a total of 1099.1mm rainfall has been recorded by the department. Commenting on the weather systems, officials said, “The Monsoon trough at the mean sea level continues to pass through Jaisalmer, Shivpuri, Ranchi, Digha and southeast to the east central Bay of Bengal.”