Five-day tennis meet from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association will organise CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for boys and girls in under-14 and under-18 categories at the CLTA courts in Sector 10 here from February 13 to 17.

Players from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are taking part in the tournament. The main draw size in both events is 32.

The singles main draw first round matches in under-14 and under-18 categories would be played tomorrow.