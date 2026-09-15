Five days on, no door-to-door garbage collection in Mohali

The door-to-door garbage collection in Mohali has come to a complete halt for the past four days and garbage bags can be seen scattered outside homes in almost every locality of the city.

Door-to-door garbage collectors have been on strike for the past five days due to a stand-off between them and a Sector 82 councillor after he signed an MoU with a private firm to collect garbage from his ward. The collectors have now stopped lifting garbage from households in the entire city.

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An emergency meeting of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, MC officials and the striking workers was scheduled today afternoon, but the conclusion of the meeting is not known.

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Garbage collectors have refused to operate their carts and garbage is rotting in streets and open areas. It has become a crisis-like situation in Phases IV, VII, 3B1, 3-A and other areas.

“Mohali MC, administration and the ruling AAP party is taking the city residents for granted. What is stopping them to meet the garbage collectors and sort out the issue. It takes them five days to call a meeting. It is such a shame that they have not been able to solve this urgent issue in the past four years,” said former councillor Manjit Singh.

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After people started throwing plastic bags out in the open, allegations and counter allegations began between councillors, who allege that Mohali Municipal Corporation garbage collecting vehicles were pressed today in selective residential areas at the insistence of certain AAP councillors.

In Phase 3-A, a confrontation between residents and Mohali MC officials reportedly ensued near Khalsa College today. In Sector 79, residents of a housing society clashed over keeping plastic bags outside their houses.

“As long as door-to-door garbage collection is not streamlined, these peace-meal measures will not yield any result,” said Rajnder Singh, a Phase IV resident.

Several residents welfare association members and municipal councillors said irate residents had flooded their WhatsApp groups with pictures of garbage strewn in residential areas and plastic bags outside their housing society.

Ward No. 34 councillor Sukhdev Patwari said, “There is an illegal 2-acre garbage dumping yard with mountains of cow dung and plastic waste near the residentai area in our ward. No action is being taken despite repeated requests to every authority.”