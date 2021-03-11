Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

UT to add 35 more green vehicles before August 31

Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

To give a push to eco-friendly mobility for city residents, the UT Transport Department has added five more electric buses to its existing fleet of 40 green buses.

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 16

To give a push to eco-friendly mobility for city residents, the UT Transport Department has added five more electric buses to its existing fleet of 40 green buses.

The UT Administration had signed an agreement with M/s Volvo Eicher to run 40 electric buses in the city on a kilometre scheme basis.

Pradhuman Singh, Director, Transport Department, said five buses in the second lot had reached the city, while the remaining 35 buses would arrive before month-end. In September 2020, the Centre had sanctioned 80 electric buses for the UT under Phase II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme.

In the first lot, the UT had received 40 electric buses last year. Later, bids were invited for procurement of 40 more buses in the second lot. Under the scheme, the maximum subsidy of Rs 45 lakh per bus is granted by the Department of Heavy Industries. For the first lot, an agreement was signed with M/s Ashok Leyland amounting to Rs 154.01 crore for 10 years. The buses have been under operation since November 2021.

For the second lot of 40 electric buses, the agreement was signed with M/s Volvo Eicher in February 2022 amounting to Rs 115.44 crore for 10 years.

Pradhuman Singh said Volvo Eicher was awarded the contract to run the buses at the rate of Rs 44.99/km, which was cheaper by Rs 15/km in comparison to the work allotted earlier for the 40 buses in the first lot.

Earlier, the contract to run 40 electric buses was allotted to Ashok Leyland at the rate of Rs 60 per kilometre.

The procurement of buses will give a major boost to the plan of the UT Administration to replace the entire fleet of 358 diesel CTU buses, running on local or suburban routes, with electric ones by 2027-28.

In order to save the environment from vehicular pollution, the department has decided to replace all its local diesel buses operating in the tricity with electric ones in the next five years as part of the Green Mobility Initiative of the Government of India.

The buses will have various features, including pneumatically controlled passenger doors, air conditioning system, mobile charging points for each row of seats, seating capacity of 31 passengers and eight standees, air suspension at the front and rear, a panic button in case of an emergency, passenger information screens at the front, rear, side and inside the “saloon” area, and a fire detection and suppression system.

For the second lot, a prototype was put on a trial run for 20 days last month. During the trial, the bus operated on the Maloya-Mani Majra route via PGI along with other routes connecting the ISBTs of Sectors 17 and 43. The buses will be put under operation for the general public at the earliest.

After being charged, the bus will be able to cover a distance of nearly 130 km and it will take nearly two to two and a half hours to fully charge the bus. Each bus has a seating capacity of 36 and a maximum of 54 persons will be able to travel at a time, and it will run 200-300 km in a day.

A charging station has been set up at Depot No. 3 in Sector 25. The buses have also been fitted with the fire detection and alarm system.

On August 11 last year, then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had flagged off the first electric bus to run on a trial basis. The entire fleet of 40 electric buses was put on commercial operations by the end of December last year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

3
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

4
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

5
Himachal

Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; Know the timings

6
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

7
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

8
Chandigarh

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

9
J & K

6 of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidhra

10
Himachal

Himachal girl set to represent India in World Racketlon Championship

Don't Miss

View All
This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Top News

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...

Six members of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidra

6 of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidhra

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolor on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Cities

View All

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Two notorious criminals held in hotelier firing case

Amritsar: 102-year-old Jaimal Singh recollects freedom struggle

Singer Hargun Kaur felicitated on I-Day

GNDU students give new life to old denims

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Chandigarh’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ unveiled at Kaimbwala

Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Blame game on as flagpole removed from Sector 21 park in Chandigarh

Panipat MLA hoists Tricolour at Panchkula Parade Ground

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

Minister opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

3 of vehicle thieves' gang arrested in Jalandhar

Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

CM opens first Aam Aadmi clinic in Ludhiana

Regularisation letters given to 2 safai workers

Boy dies after neck slit with Chinese string

Agitating teachers detained, protest march cancelled

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site

After serum, Patiala district short of anti-rabies vaccine