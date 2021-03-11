Five Estate Office officials suspended

Chandigarh, August 17
The UT Administration today placed the services of five officials of the Estate Office under suspension for their failure to discharge official responsibilities and causing a financial loss to the administration.
An extensive review meeting regarding the functioning of various branches of the Estate Office was held under the chairmanship of UT Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary Estates today.
Fail to discharge duties, cause loss
- Senior assistants Shiv Kumar, Amarjot Singh, Saroj Khillan and Shashi Nagar, and junior assistant Sunil Payal failed to discharge their duties and caused a loss to admn, said an official
- They were served notice in advance, but failed to respond to lack of action on recovery of pending dues of leasehold, rented properties, possession over resumed properties, vacant plots, etc.
The Secretary Estates reviewed the functioning of the branches, especially with regard to recovery of pending dues of leasehold, rented properties, possession over resumed properties, vacant plots and disposal of long-pending applications, etc.
Regarding the meeting, an advance notice was given to officials of the Estate Office. Despite this, some of the officials failed to respond regarding lack of action on recovery of pending dues of leasehold, rented properties, possession over resumed properties, vacant plots and disposal of long-pending applications, etc.
A senior official said the officials had failed to discharge their official responsibilities and thus caused a financial loss to the UT Administration.
On account of failure on their part, Shiv Kumar, Amarjot Singh, Saroj Khillan and Shashi Nagar, all senior assistants, and Sunil Payal, junior assistant, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the Estate Officer.
According to the suspension order issued by the Estate Officer, during the suspension period, they will be paid subsistence allowance as per the relevant rules and the office of the Assistant Estate Officer-I has been fixed as their headquarters. Vinay Pratap Singh, Estate Officer; Harjeet Sandhu, Assistant Estate Officer; Sorabh Kumar Arora, Assistant Estate Officer; Nitish Singla, SDM (East); Pradhuman Singh, SDM (South); and Sanyam Garg, SDM (Central) attended the meeting.
