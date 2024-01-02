Five flights cancelled due to poor visibility

Mohali, January 1
Five flights were cancelled while as many were delayed due to fog and low visibility at the SBSI Airport here till 7 pm today.
Three early morning flights — Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad — were cancelled due to low visibility as the first flight departed from Delhi at 6:59 am today. The first flight to arrive at the airport was from Bengaluru at 7:32 am.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects
India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...
GST collection rises by 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec
For 7th month, intake above Rs 1.60 lakh crore