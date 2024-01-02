Five flights cancelled due to poor visibility

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 1

Five flights were cancelled while as many were delayed due to fog and low visibility at the SBSI Airport here till 7 pm today.

Three early morning flights — Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad — were cancelled due to low visibility as the first flight departed from Delhi at 6:59 am today. The first flight to arrive at the airport was from Bengaluru at 7:32 am.

