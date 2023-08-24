Five held for duping Sector 38 resident of Rs 1.39L over WFH

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Five fraudsters, who were running a fake call centre, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) of the UT police for duping people on the pretext of providing them work from home.

Suraj Kumar, a Sector 36 resident, had reported that he had uploaded his CV on a job portal after which he received a call from a placement company that offered him a job in a private bank.

The suspects made the victim transfer a total of Rs 1.39 lakh in separate bank accounts on account of various charges. The victim got tricked and transferred the money, only to realise later that he had been duped.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered.

During investigation, a raid was conducted in Noida, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and the suspects, identified as Vijay Kumar (27), Pawan Kumar (25) and Santosh Kumar (25), who were running a fake call centre, Bluesky Financial Services, were arrested.

The police said Vijay revealed the names of two other suspects, Deepak Chandra (28) and Rahul Kumar (32), who were subsequently nabbed. Rahul is the mastermind of the scam, said the police. Deepak was earlier arrested in a cheating case and was granted bail.

The police have recovered eight mobile phones, 39 ATM cards, 11 chequebooks, six SIM cards and other devices.

#cyber crime