Five held for vehicle thefts in Mohali, 18 luxury cars recovered

The police have arrested five members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in vehicle thefts. The team recovered 18 luxury vehicles stolen from different places in the northern India.

Advertisement

Those arrested accused have since been identified as Nitish Sharma, alias Nishu, Ranveer Singh, alias Jassu, and Ramanjot Singh, alias Jot, Siraj Anwar Sandhu, alias Raju, and Shiv Charan Das alias Shiv Dhaliwal.

The accused used to steal vehicles from Punjab and other states, change the engine number and chassis number of the vehicles before preparing their fake registration documents using scrapped vehicle numbers.

Advertisement

Siraj Anwar Sandhu, alias Raju, and Shiv Charan Das alias Shiv Dhaliwal used to deal in sale and purchase of vehicles.

Sharing further details, Superintendent of Police (Detective) Saurav Jindal said, on August 18, a tip-off was received after which a case under sections 303 (2), 317 (2), 319 (2), 318 (4), 338, 336, 340 (2), and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the City Kharar police station.

Advertisement

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Staff in-charge Harminder Singh said, “Bathinda residents Nitesh was the first one to be arrested Ranveer Singh, and Ramanjot Singh were arrested on the same day at the Airport Road. Ranveer, 22, used to tamper engine and chassis number with a punching machine bought online. Malerkotla resident Siraj was nabbed in Zirakpur on August 21, while Shivcharan was arrested from his house in Dharamkot on Aug 25.”

“All the vehicles were high-end and in new condition when they were stolen,” he added.

The court sent the arrested accused to a 10-day police remand.