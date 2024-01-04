Chandigarh: Five in police net, 3 cases of phone snatching cracked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The police claimed to have solved three snatching cases with the arrest of five youths.

Complainant Heena, a resident of Ram Darbar, had reported that while she was returning home, two motorcycle-borne miscreants had snatched her mobile phone on January 1.

During an investigation, a team of the Sector 31 police station nabbed the two suspects, identified as Rahul (24), a resident of Karnal district, and Mohammad Sanjay (21), a resident of Burail, Sector 45. They were arrested at Faidan and the snatched phone was recovered from them.

Meanwhile, a team of the District Crime Cell (DCC) nabbed a 24-year-old youth, a convict in a murder case presently out on bail, for snatching a mobile phone.

The police said the suspect was identified as Rahul, alias Thakal, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. He had snatched a phone on January 2.

The police said Rahul was convicted in a murder and robbery case and was released from jail in February last year.

In addition, two persons have been arrested by a team of the Sector 26 police station for snatching a mobile phone.

Complainant Pawan Kumar had reported that miscreants riding a motorcycle had snatched his phone on New Year’s Eve in Sector 7.

During investigation, two suspects, namely Mohammad Altaf (20) and Bunty, alias Khawa (19), both residents of EWS flats in Dhanas, were arrested. The police said the motorcycle used in the crime was also stolen from them.