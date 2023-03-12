Five injured as car jumps traffic lights, rams into jeep in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 11

Five persons were injured when a jeep and a car collided head-on at the Phase10/11 light point in the wee hours of Saturday.

Around 2 am, a speeding car coming from the Phase 11 market side hit a jeep coming from the Sector 66 side, said Gurjot Singh Sidhu, a resident of Sector 47. “The speeding car jumped the traffic lights and hit our vehicle. There were five occupants in the jeep, who all suffered injuries. The car driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind,” he added.

The police have seized both the vehicles and begun an investigation. Cops are also probing whether the vehicles were being driven under the influence of liquor.

In another accident, a speeding jeep hit two motorcyclists on the Sector 88-79 intersection on Friday night. Both the motorcyclists suffered injuries and were admitted to the hospital.