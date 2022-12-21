Five land in Ambala police net for immigration fraud

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 20

The Ambala police today claimed to have busted a gang involved in immigration fraud following the arrest of five persons and recovery of luxury cars, cash and passports from them.

The suspects have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Honey, Deep Singh, Amandeep Singh, Pradeep Kumar and Prabhjot Singh. They belong to Ambala, Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana.

As per the information, a case was registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station on a complaint of Narender Singh, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, who had alleged that Gagandeep and his brother Ginni had sought Rs 20 lakh and documents to send him and his family members to the UK. While Rs 2 lakh was given in advance along the passports, the remaining money was to be given after getting visa. However, they failed to send the family abroad.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Gagandeep and Ginni, who had a confectionary shop in the Topkhana area of Ambala Cantonment, were running an illegal immigration business. During investigation of Narender’s complaint, Gagandeep was arrested and it came to fore that he was running the business on a large scale.”

The police had arrested Gagandeep Singh of Ambala Cantonment and Deep Singh of Delhi on December 13, followed by Amandeep Singh of Ambala City on December 16. A day later, Pradeep Kumar of Noida was nabbed and on December 18, Prabhjot Singh of Ludhiana was arrested.

The brother-duo had acquired properties through their illegal business, which were being identified, the police said. They also bought luxury cars from the money earned through the illegal business. “Some more people involved in the crime are expected be arrested in the coming days,” the police said.

According to the police, Gagandeep is the prime accused in the case. Amandeep used to handle finances locally and abroad for the brother duo, while Pradeep used to prepare forged documents and file for visa. Prabhjot also handled monetary transactions.

The police have recovered six luxury cars, a motorcycle, Rs 37 lakh in cash, 113 passports and hundreds of soft copies of passports. Bank accounts with over Rs 33 lakh had been freezed, the police said.

Ginni, one of the accused, is yet to be arrested.

